V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,879,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $166,000.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $165,590.00.

CorVel Price Performance

NASDAQ CRVL traded up $4.18 on Monday, reaching $167.25. The company had a trading volume of 37,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,261. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.95. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,613,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

