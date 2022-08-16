VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) is Tieton Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240,322 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,073,835 shares during the quarter. VAALCO Energy makes up approximately 8.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.80% of VAALCO Energy worth $14,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

NYSE:EGY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. 32,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

VAALCO Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

