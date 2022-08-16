Vabble Reaches Market Cap of $1.70 Million (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Vabble has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $193,518.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vabble alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00128276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065565 BTC.

Vabble Profile

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 940,560,000 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble.

Vabble Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vabble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vabble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.