Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the period. Valley National Bancorp accounts for 1.0% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $18,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 35,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,408. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

