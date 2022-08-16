Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 29.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $6,426,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 42.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 219,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $493.22 on Tuesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.15.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

