Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,194 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 343,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after acquiring an additional 186,138 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,501,000 after acquiring an additional 102,824 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $11,379,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 101,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,991. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $93.41 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

