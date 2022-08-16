Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 959 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centene Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.