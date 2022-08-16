Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 193.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 844,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 210,993 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after purchasing an additional 279,593 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 623,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 599,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 506,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 118,288 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $59.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th.

