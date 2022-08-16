Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,208,000 after acquiring an additional 126,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 139,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,433,000 after acquiring an additional 103,227 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $755.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $682.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

