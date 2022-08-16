Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $457,000 in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after buying an additional 158,895 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1,513.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 131,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 122,997 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 878,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,782,000 after buying an additional 110,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,019,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,173,000 after buying an additional 99,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 430,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,058,000 after buying an additional 84,184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $62.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

