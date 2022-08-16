Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $774,000 in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,072,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 389,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 97,478 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

