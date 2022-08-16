Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 439 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $168.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.21. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.60 and a fifty-two week high of $168.46.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

