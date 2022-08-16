Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $556,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 50.7% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,444 shares of company stock valued at $21,035,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $754.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $737.96 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $663.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

