Valor Token Hits Market Capitalization of $8.53 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (VALOR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Valor Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001778 BTC on exchanges. Valor Token has a total market cap of $8.53 million and $1.43 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

