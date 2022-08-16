Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,452 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Qorvo worth $88,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Qorvo by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,887 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.16 and a fifty-two week high of $192.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

