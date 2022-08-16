Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,737,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $164,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,783,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $124,005.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,266.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $124,005.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,266.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). The company had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.