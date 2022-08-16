Van ECK Associates Corp Has $112.41 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,014,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,039 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $112,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Bunge by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Price Performance

BG stock opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

