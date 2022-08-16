Van ECK Associates Corp Has $124.08 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 345.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,907 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $124,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $755.82 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $682.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

