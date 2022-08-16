Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $79.53 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,948,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,529,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Coterra Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

