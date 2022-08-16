Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,193 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Coca-Cola worth $138,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. HSBC increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

