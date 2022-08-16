Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,193 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Coca-Cola worth $138,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.3 %

KO opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. HSBC increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

