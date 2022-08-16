Van Strum & Towne Inc. Buys 3,202 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 142.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,187,247,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock opened at $430.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
