Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $938,890,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.16. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

