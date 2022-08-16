Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

