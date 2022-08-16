Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $8.25 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 3.1% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after buying an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $253.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.96.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.