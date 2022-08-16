Van Strum & Towne Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. owned 0.16% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $310,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHI stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

