VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.56. Approximately 44,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 139,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 210,094 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 153,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 127,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares during the period.

