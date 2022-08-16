Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after buying an additional 2,446,120 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.42. The company had a trading volume of 394,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,149,426. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93.

