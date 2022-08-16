Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Cut by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after buying an additional 773,641 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $43.34. 309,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,149,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

