Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Decreased by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 85,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 24,828 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,399,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,595. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $90.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

