Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $36,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.24. 888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,995. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

