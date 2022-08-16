Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,326. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

