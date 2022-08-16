Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VB traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $206.78. 622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,886. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.57 and a 200-day moving average of $196.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

