Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Increased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VBK traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,702. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

