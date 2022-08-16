Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $172.85. 2,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,676. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.90 and its 200-day moving average is $165.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

