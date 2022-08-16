Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Decreased by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.15. 53,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,665,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.