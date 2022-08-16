Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Boosted by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 11.6% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.44. 32,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,079. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.01. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

