Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 4,894.40%.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vascular Biogenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VBLT shares. Chardan Capital cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

