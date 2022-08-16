Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 4,894.40%.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance
Shares of VBLT stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.54.
Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vascular Biogenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
