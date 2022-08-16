Vega Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00007065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.74 million and $1.29 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,102.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00127795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00066436 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 25,685,782 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.