Velo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.38 Million (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Velo coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velo has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velo has a market cap of $23.59 million and $3.38 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00036927 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 24,999,998,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.