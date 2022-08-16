Venus Reward Token Hits Market Capitalization of $8.52 Million (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $8.52 million and $756,430.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

