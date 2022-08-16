Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.50-$21.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Veritiv Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $138.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

