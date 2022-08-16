Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after buying an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after buying an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 423,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,459,928. The company has a market capitalization of $192.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

