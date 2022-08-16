Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Up to $7.55

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.76. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 41 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Vertical Aerospace Trading Down 4.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
