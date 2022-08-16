Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Up to $7.55

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.76. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 41 shares.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $910,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

