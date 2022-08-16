Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.60. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBOT. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $574.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $45,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,790.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $45,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,790.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,258,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,248 shares of company stock valued at $317,194. Insiders own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 442.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 601,889 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 606.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 368,308 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

