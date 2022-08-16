Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $289,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $401.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Shares of DE opened at $366.05 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

