Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 58,998 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $490,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

