Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.4% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

