ViewRay Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 225% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,845 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at ViewRay

In related news, Director Brian K. Roberts acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,327.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ViewRay

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after buying an additional 307,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ViewRay by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,701,000 after acquiring an additional 691,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ViewRay by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ViewRay by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 194,355 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at about $16,264,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ViewRay Stock Down 1.8 %

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of VRAY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

ViewRay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.