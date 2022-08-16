Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.40

Shares of Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Vinda International Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.
Vinda International Company Profile
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vinda International (VDAHF)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.