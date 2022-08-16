Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VSTO. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,443.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,376. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,697,000 after purchasing an additional 138,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,462,000 after purchasing an additional 32,209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after buying an additional 95,747 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

